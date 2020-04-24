Mike Wilbon Wants The Bears To Get Aaron Rodgers

It isn’t too surprising that the Green Bay Packers took a young project quarterback sometime in this year’s NFL Draft. It is surprising that they took Jordan Love in the first round, rather than adding an offensive weapon to help Aaron Rodgers, a year after the team went to the NFC Championship.

The Packers’ championship window with Rodgers as one of the NFL’s best quarterback is closing. The future Hall of Famer also signed a big contract recently, and the team is very committed to him financially. By the time the Packers could realistically transition to Love, he will almost be at the end of his rookie deal.

Many are shocked by the pick, including ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption co-hosts Tony Kornheiser and Mike Wilbon. Kornheiser called it a “deliberately obnoxious pick,” and said that Rodgers could try and force a trade out. When asked for his first reaction, Wilbon’s answer was pretty simple. “Montana. Favre. Manning. Brady. Those are my thoughts.”

Those four legendary quarterbacks ended their careers on different teams than the ones that they became legends for. Rodgers was the Jordan Love in this situation back in 2005, although the situation was more understandable then; Brett Favre had been openly flirting with retirement almost every year, and Rodgers was a potential No. 1 pick who fell. Some had Love going pretty high in the draft, and liked him as a potential top 10 guy, but he’s definitely a project.

"This is a deliberately obnoxious pick!" Tony thinks Aaron Rodgers should demand a trade. @realmikewilbon just hopes it's to the Bears 😂 pic.twitter.com/6h8sgWqbNx — PTI (@PTI) April 24, 2020

Given what has gone on with players like the ones Wilbon listed, including Tom Brady this spring, it wouldn’t surprise to see Rodgers on another team before his career is up. Wilbon would love to see him pull a similar move to Favre joining the Minnesota Vikings, and have Rodgers finish his career as a Chicago Bear.

“Aaron Rodgers, despite the fact that I’m a Bear and he’s a Packer, is my favorite quarterback… But my god, the Packers just took two hands and said ‘We’re going to nudge you towards the door.'” […] “Aaron Rodgers is going to be in a Bears uniform in the next couple of years. It’s going to happen.”

The Vikings years for Favre were very tough for Packers fans. Rodgers as a Bear might actually be worse. Of course, the defiant star quarterback isn’t about to let the Utah State rookie beat him out anytime soon.

