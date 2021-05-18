Report: What The Packers Could Get For Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers don’t want to trade Aaron Rodgers, but the superstar quarterback is moved, the NFC North franchise should get a king’s ransom in return.

Rodgers, 37, has reportedly told the Packers that he does not want to return for the 2021 season. He is reportedly threatening to sit out the season or retire if a trade doesn’t happen. The Packers continue to hope that they can work things out with their superstar QB.

If they can’t, though, a trade is going to happen.

What could the Packers get back for Rodgers?

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer spoke to some NFL executives across the league to get a sense of what it would take to land Rodgers. Hint: it’s a lot.

Here’s what a potential package from the Broncos would look like, per Breer:

QB Drew Lock

DE Bradley Chubb

G Dalton Risner

2022 first round pick, 2022 second round pick

2023 first round pick, 2023 second round pick

2024 first round pick

That’s quite a haul.

.@AlbertBreer talked to NFL executives to pinpoint the cost of trading for Aaron Rodgers. Is this too much to acquire the MVP? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/uLak55WzPf — The MMQB (@theMMQB) May 17, 2021

The Packers, of course, would prefer to just keep Rodgers. Green Bay is coming off another promising season, though it ended with a disappointing result, losing to Tampa Bay in the playoffs.

Will Rodgers be around for another postseason run?

Only time will tell at this point.