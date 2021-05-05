Ahead of last week’s NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos both emerged as potential Aaron Rodgers trade destinations. The Green Bay Packers are obviously not thrilled with what has transpired with their MVP quarterback, nor with those two teams connected to him.

The San Francisco 49ers admitted that they called the Packers about a potential deal, but were immediately shut down. They went on to draft Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick, so they are probably out of the running for a big quarterback deal.

The Broncos, however, may be staying in the game in case the Packers change their tune on trading Rodgers. The team had its choice of Mac Jones or Justin Fields with the No. 9 pick, but went with cornerback Patrick Surtain II. They are currently moving forward with Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback, but one has to imagine if a chance to trade for the league MVP presents itself, they’d jump at it after passing on quarterback in the draft.

As the comparisons to the 2008 Brett Favre situation mount, now there is another connection: potential tampering. Back when Favre had made his final flirtation with retirement, and the Packers had already committed to Rodgers as the starter for the upcoming season, the team filed a charge against the Minnesota Vikings for tampering with the legendary QB. They’d eventually trade Favre to the New York Jets, but he’d sign with Minnesota the following season. A similar thing could be playing out here, though the Packers aren’t going to follow through with charges.

Answering some of the key questions: What did GB think was going to happen when it drafted Love? Can they appease Rodgers? What if he refuses to show? Did the 49ers/Broncos tamper (and has GB filed charges)? https://t.co/z8NvJAVfGv — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 5, 2021

ESPN‘s Rob Demovsky dives deep on the Aaron Rodgers-Green Bay Packers situation in a new piece. From the article:

The Packers are upset teams may have contacted Rodgers to gauge whether he’d be interested in playing for them if they tried to make a trade, sources said. Rodgers does not have a no-trade clause in his deal. The 49ers and Broncos are believed to be among those teams. A league source said the Packers have not filed charges with the NFL because they know it’s nearly impossible to prove. The Packers found that out when they filed a charge against the Vikings in 2008 for tampering with Favre.

The conspiratorial-minded could argue that trying to push a tampering charge might not be wise if the Packers have to then deal with a team like the Broncos, who reportedly considered a major offer for Rodgers before the draft. A trade after June 1 would save Green Bay over $16 million in salary cap. The team has steadfastly maintained that it will not consider any offers for him, though.

[ESPN]