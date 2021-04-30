Odds Released For Aaron Rodgers’ Next NFL Team

ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped a bombshell report on NFL Live yesterday, announcing that Aaron Rodgers is no longer happy with his situation in Green Bay.

“Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team,” Schefter reported.

Schefter added that multiple members of the Packers’ front office have visited Rodgers in an effort to change his stance on the matter. However, none of their attempts have been successful at this time.

Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst made it very clear that he doesn’t want to trade Rodgers this offseason, but that hasn’t stopped NFL fans from speculating about his future.

Though a trade isn’t imminent, the betting odds for what team Rodgers will play for if he’s traded have been revealed. The Denver Broncos are the favorites right now, as they have a slight edge over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here are the latest odds from BetOnline:

Odds for what team Aaron Rodgers will be on next if traded (BetOnline): Broncos +500

Raiders +600

Dolphins/Chargers +1000

Browns/Saints +1200

Washington/Panthers +1400

Cardinals/Patriots/Eagles +2000

Vikings +2500

Bears +2800

Falcons/Cowboys/Lions/Steelers/Seahawks +3300 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) April 30, 2021

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, any trade involving Rodgers should be designated as a post-June 1 deal. Trading the three-time MVP before that date would result in a $31.55 million cap acceleration.

Rodgers may not have too many years left, but he’s still playing at an elite level. In 2020, he completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Packers might not want to trade Rodgers, but if they change their stance, at least a dozen teams should be making the call to see what Gutekunst wants in return.

