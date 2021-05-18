NFL World Reacts To Latest Aaron Rodgers Speculation

The Green Bay Packers continue to hold onto Aaron Rodgers – and, perhaps, the superstar quarterback will be with the franchise when the 2021 season begins – but at some point, the NFC North franchise’s hand could be forced.

Rodgers does not want to return to Green Bay. So, unless the Packers can figure out a way to change his mind, he’s either going to sit out of the 2021 season and beyond, or be traded.

If the Packers are picking between those two options, the latter is obviously the smarter decision.

The latest reports indicate the Packers could get quite a haul for Rodgers, too. Here’s one hypothetical trade proposal from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, who spoke with a number of people around the league to get a sense of Rodgers’ value.

.@AlbertBreer talked to NFL executives to pinpoint the cost of trading for Aaron Rodgers. Is this too much to acquire the MVP? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/uLak55WzPf — The MMQB (@theMMQB) May 17, 2021

Is that too much or too little for Rodgers? Here’s how the NFL world is reacting to the latest trade speculation.

“If Aaron won’t come back to GB I like that deal I guess,” one fan tweeted.

“I usually don’t say ‘too much’ on these bc franchise QBs are everything.. but.. that feels like too much,” another fan added.

“This is the first one that’s actually seemed plausible. If the framework of the deal doesn’t include Chubb and three 1s, it’s not going to happen. Still want to keep 12 as long as possible but at least this deal is palatable,” another fan wrote.

Others, meanwhile, feel the Packers should pursue a different trade – not including Rodgers.

How about Rodgers stays put, the Packers make a deal after June 1 for Julio Jones. We send Jordon Love in the deal as a throw in since it seems Rodgers doesn’t like him. We make a run at the Super Bowl, if we fall short then trade him…. because after 3 shots, time to go — james Thomas (@jamesTh08079693) May 18, 2021

Julio Jones is believed by some to be on the trading block. The Packers, Patriots and others have been suggested as potential destinations for the star wide receiver.

Others close to Rodgers, meanwhile, feel he’ll be back in Green Bay when everything is said and done.

“I think that he wants more insurance that he’s going to be a long-term starting quarterback option for the Green Bay Packers and that I believe is something that would intrigue him to make amends with the team and come back to this season,” former teammate John Kuhn said on an appearance with CBS Sports Radio last week.

The Packers have options at this point. Obviously, the main priority is to keep Rodgers, but if the situation isn’t fixable, a trade package like the one from the Broncos would be a pretty good return.