Aaron Rodgers Sums Up What Training Camp Is Like This Year

It’s been quite the offseason for Aaron Rodgers.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been dealing with a lot, both on and off the field. The offseason is over now, though, and the NFL regular season is less than a month away.

Of course, the football season will be unlike anything we’ve ever seen. So, Rodgers is going from an eventful offseason to a strange preseason.

Rodgers and the Packers began training camp earlier this month. Green Bay typically has thousands of fans at training camp, showing their support for the team. The pandemic has closed practices to the fans, though.

The Green Bay quarterback summed up what training camp is like without fans.

“It’s strange. Very strange,” Rodgers said.

. @packers QB Aaron Rodgers on no fans: “It’s strange. Very strange.” Packers had their first official training camp practice today. pic.twitter.com/OvSmYQsVEu — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) August 15, 2020

Despite the weird setting, Rodgers thought the Packers had a solid start to training camp.

“Today was sharp. Today the energy was really good I felt. Matt was stressing that before practice. There were not a lot of guys on the ground and we were moving around pretty good. That’s how we wanted to look,” Rodgers told reporters.

“For the most part, I think that it was a pretty clean practice. But then again, I got to go back and look at the tape.”

Green Bay is scheduled to open its 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against Minnesota.