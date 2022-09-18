Aaron Rodgers Trying To Make NFL History Tonight

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is looking to get the Green Bay Packers back on tract after a disappointing Week 1 loss in Minnesota.

If he can do that tonight against the Chicago Bears, he'll make history.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, Rodgers can become the first quarterback since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 to win 13 consecutive primetime games if he pulls out a win Sunday night.

Last week was not a stellar 2022 debut for the Packers or Rodgers personally. The two-time reigning NFL MVP threw for only 195 yards and was intercepted once with no touchdowns..

The good news for Green Bay is they are playing at home tonight against a Bears team Rodgers traditionally dominates. The stage is set perfectly for the Pack's first victory of the season.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.