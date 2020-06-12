Aaron Rodgers may have used his time in quarantine to prepare for the 2020 season, but it’s pretty evident he didn’t think about trimming his beard. The two-time MVP unveiled his beard on Thursday in a video for the PGA Tour.

During the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Rodgers posted an introductory video for Max Homa. Everyone watching quickly noticed that his beard is longer than it has ever been.

While the beard certainly stole the show, the introductory that Rodgers had for Homa was quite entertaining. Instead of going with a traditional introduction, the Packers quarterback added a comedic element to it.

“Now on the first tee, please welcome…a man usually seen donning a mustache that allows his friends to make fun of him endlessly, his wife, to give him the cold shoulder at night time, and his best friend and dog Scotty to refuse a walk. A one-time winner on the PGA Tour, avid amateur Scrabble player, occasional podcaster, and all-time Twitter troll, from Valencia, California…Max Homa!”

Rodgers’ beard might not be the longest we’ve seen this offseason – that title would go to Ben Roethlisberger – but it’s a solid look for him.

Considering that Rodgers will have to play in the cold later this year, the quarantine beard could be useful if he keeps it for the 2020 season.

Do you want to see Rodgers sporting this beard when Week 1 comes around in September?