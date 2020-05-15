Nearly a month ago, the Green Bay Packers shocked the NFL world by trading up in the first round to select a quarterback.

Green Bay traded up with the Miami Dolphins and drafted former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. Immediately after, everyone wondered what Aaron Rodgers thought of the pick.

Rodgers kept quiet for the better part of a month. However, on Friday afternoon he broke his silence and spoke with reporters about the Packers’ decision to draft a quarterback.

“I was watching the draft with A.J. Hawk and Pat McAfee and his boys. The general reaction at first was surprise, like many people,” Rodgers said.

“Obviously I’m not going to say I was thrilled by the pick, necessarily. But I understand the organization is thinking not only about the present, but the future and I respect that. I understand their mindset and their focus. Obviously they thought he was a great enough talent that they needed to go up and get him.

“General reaction at first was surprise. I’m not gonna say that I was thrilled by the pick.” – Aaron Rodgers on the Packers' selection of Jordan Love pic.twitter.com/QbaDEKaslM — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) May 15, 2020

Rodgers clearly wasn’t thrilled with the team’s decision to draft his potential replacement.

The former first-round pick suggested he plans to play into his 40’s, which is still four seasons away. It doesn’t sound like Rodgers is ready to give up the starting job any time soon.

However, the Packers have the power to make that decision over the next few seasons.