Aaron Rodgers Used 2 Words To Describe Last Night’s Win

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Saturday night.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 16, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Saturday night was a fun one for Aaron Rodgers.

The Green Bay Packers star quarterback led his team to a win over the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs. Green Bay, the No. 1 seed in the conference, advances to the NFC Championship Game.

Green Bay took down Los Angeles, 32-18, on Saturday night. The Packers will now take on either the Saints or the Bucs at home next weekend.

Rodgers and Co. were able to play in front of a couple of thousand fans at Lambeau Field on Saturday night. This was a welcomed sight for Rodgers, who seemed to thrive off of the crowd’s energy in last night’s win.

The Packers quarterback described the atmosphere as “pure joy.”

The Packers have had some disappointing NFC Championship Game results in recent years, but this season’s contest will take place in Green Bay.

“This year, we’re fortunate to have the game here. I think that obviously plays in our favor. For the guys who have been around here throughout those 4 championship games, the level of urgency is definitely heightened,” Packers veteran lineman Corey Linsley said.

Green Bay’s opponent will be decided this evening. New Orleans and Tampa Bay are scheduled to kick off at 6:40 p.m. E.T.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.