Aaron Rodgers Used 2 Words To Describe Last Night’s Win

Saturday night was a fun one for Aaron Rodgers.

The Green Bay Packers star quarterback led his team to a win over the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs. Green Bay, the No. 1 seed in the conference, advances to the NFC Championship Game.

Green Bay took down Los Angeles, 32-18, on Saturday night. The Packers will now take on either the Saints or the Bucs at home next weekend.

Rodgers and Co. were able to play in front of a couple of thousand fans at Lambeau Field on Saturday night. This was a welcomed sight for Rodgers, who seemed to thrive off of the crowd’s energy in last night’s win.

The Packers quarterback described the atmosphere as “pure joy.”

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers described his “pure joy” running onto the field at Lambeau and seeing fans again. They had around 8,456 yesterday and I’m told the Packers plan to run it back next week for the NFC Title game. Having fans went well, and the same number is expected. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2021

The Packers have had some disappointing NFC Championship Game results in recent years, but this season’s contest will take place in Green Bay.

“This year, we’re fortunate to have the game here. I think that obviously plays in our favor. For the guys who have been around here throughout those 4 championship games, the level of urgency is definitely heightened,” Packers veteran lineman Corey Linsley said.

Green Bay’s opponent will be decided this evening. New Orleans and Tampa Bay are scheduled to kick off at 6:40 p.m. E.T.