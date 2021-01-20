Aaron Rodgers Uses 2 Words To Describe His NFL Future

On Sunday afternoon, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play in his fifth NFC title game – this time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have a sour taste in their mouth after last year’s NFC title game appearance ended in a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The star quarterback had an honest admission about his future.

When speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Rodgers said he’s trying to stay “in the present” heading into yet another massive playoff game. He had a two-word response to his future: “beautiful mystery.”

“I hope there’s more opportunities, but I don’t know,” Rodgers told reporters. “I really don’t. That’s outside of my control. My future is a beautiful mystery, I think.”

Rodgers has been one of the most successful quarterbacks in the NFL over the past decade. There’s one thing he needs more of to secure his legacy – Super Bowls.

He took down the Pittsburgh Steelers to win his first Super Bowl during the 2010 season, but hasn’t been back to the big dance again. He and the Packers have lost each of the past three NFC title games they have played in.

Rodgers will have a chance to end that streak this weekend with a game against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Green Bay and Tampa Bay face off at 3:05 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on FOX from Lambeau Field.