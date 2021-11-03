Aaron Rodgers is out for Sunday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs due to a positive test for COVID-19. While breakthrough cases can happen, according to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Rodgers was not vaccinated against the virus.

The news is shocking on multiple levels. It knocks Rodgers out for a huge game against the floundering Kansas City Chiefs, meaning Jordan Love will get his first NFL start against Patrick Mahomes.

It also certainly appears that Rodgers lied, or at the very least, deceived the public back in August. During a press conference, when asked directly if he had been vaccinated, Rodgers said “yeah, I’ve been immunized.”

“There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated and it’s a personal decision,” he went on to say. “Not going to judge those guys.”

It is unclear whether Rodgers meant that he had antibodies from a previous infection. We’ve learned that natural immunity is not as effective against COVID-19 as the vaccines, and the NFL isn’t accepting natural immunity as a replacement for the COVID-19 vaccine in its protocols.

The news has opened up numerous other questions about Aaron Rodgers’ conduct so far this season.

– Traveling on separate flight as rest of team

– Getting tested daily

– Wearing mask at team facilities and during travel

– Not leaving hotels

– Not eating meals with teammates Each of these are violations of NFL's covid restrictions for unvaccinated players. https://t.co/VViZ1sbwce — Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) November 3, 2021

Packers’ third-stringer Kurt Benkert has also tested positive for COVID-19, meaning Jordan Love is the only available quarterback on the Packers team for Sunday’s game at the moment.

Packers-Chiefs kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. The game was already meaningful, but now it could also serve as a window into the future of the Packers.