The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Aaron Rodgers Appears To Have Misled Public About Vaccination Status In August

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Steelers.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during pregame against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers is out for Sunday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs due to a positive test for COVID-19. While breakthrough cases can happen, according to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Rodgers was not vaccinated against the virus.

The news is shocking on multiple levels. It knocks Rodgers out for a huge game against the floundering Kansas City Chiefs, meaning Jordan Love will get his first NFL start against Patrick Mahomes.

It also certainly appears that Rodgers lied, or at the very least, deceived the public back in August. During a press conference, when asked directly if he had been vaccinated, Rodgers said “yeah, I’ve been immunized.”

“There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated and it’s a personal decision,” he went on to say. “Not going to judge those guys.”

It is unclear whether Rodgers meant that he had antibodies from a previous infection. We’ve learned that natural immunity is not as effective against COVID-19 as the vaccines, and the NFL isn’t accepting natural immunity as a replacement for the COVID-19 vaccine in its protocols.

The news has opened up numerous other questions about Aaron Rodgers’ conduct so far this season.

Packers’ third-stringer Kurt Benkert has also tested positive for COVID-19, meaning Jordan Love is the only available quarterback on the Packers team for Sunday’s game at the moment.

Packers-Chiefs kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. The game was already meaningful, but now it could also serve as a window into the future of the Packers.

About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.