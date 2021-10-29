Aaron Rodgers Has 4-Word Response To Viral Photo

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers unwittingly became a viral meme last night in his 24-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

After being taken to the ground on a play, Rodgers’ helmet slipped off and the face he showed the camera was one of absolute shock. Most quarterbacks probably wouldn’t have commented on something like that. But Rodgers isn’t most quarterbacks.

In his postgame press conference, after seeing the photo, Rodgers had just four words to describe the image. “The internet is undefeated,” Rodgers quipped.

Rodgers isn’t wrong. The memes have been circulated for the better part of half a day now, and just about anyone could have seen it coming after that photo.

“As soon as I saw the video I went ‘That’s gonna be a meme,'” one fan replied.

“Look, he graduated from Cal Berkeley. This can’t be the weirdest thing that’s happened to him,” wrote another.

Yes, Aaron Rodgers said he’s seen this picture. Asked him if he had any thoughts on it. “The internet is undefeated,” he deadpanned. pic.twitter.com/76zqiT7IBo — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) October 29, 2021

But Aaron Rodgers was understandably all smiles after yesterday’s game.

Missing three of his top receivers and top two offensive linemen, Rodgers went 22 of 37 for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Halfback Aaron Jones did his part, recording 110 yards from scrimmage and leading the team in receiving yards.

The Packers are now 7-1 and tied for the best record in the NFL. If Rodgers and his teammates play like they did yesterday, they could be on the fast track to the NFC Championship Game.

[Ryan Wood]