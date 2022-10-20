Aaron Rodgers Was Asked About Situation With Daniel Snyder

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

On Sunday, the Packers will face the Commanders in what could be a potential bounce-back game.

Speaking to the media this week, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked about Commanders owner Dan Snyder and whether his situation harms the league.

There has been a lot of chatter this week about Snyder potentially being removed from his position in Washington. However, the team recently issued a statement saying the Snyder family won't budge.

With all that being said, Rodgers decided to steer clear of all the drama surrounding Snyder.

“There’s been some interesting articles and obviously some headlines that maybe grab your attention,” Rodgers said. “It’s interesting, for sure. But I don’t know how much it harms the league. There’s obviously been some incidents that reflect poorly on certain organizations, which isn’t great for the league. But as you guys all know, the league is going to protect itself, and I’m sure they’ll make the right decision.”

So, what is "the right decision" for the NFL? Colts owner Jim Irsay would probably say the right move is to get Snyder out of here.

During this Wednesday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was asked when the owners can vote Snyder out. That can't happen until the league finishes its investigation into the Commanders' workplace culture.