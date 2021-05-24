Aaron Rodgers Will Make A Notable Appearance This Evening

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t exactly been eager to answer reporters’ questions about his situation with the team. But tonight we’ll get to see him for the first time in a little while in a major media appearance.

Rodgers is slated to be a guest on Kenny Mayne’s last show for ESPN. The show is slated for 11 p.m. ET.

Outside of hosting Jeopardy!, a few Instagram posts and an appearance at the Kentucky Derby, Rodgers has been pretty much radio silent since rumors of his desire to leave started circulating. He hasn’t answered a question about his status with the team in over a month.

Rodgers is coming off his third MVP season and a second-straight trip to the NFC Championship Game. But after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rodgers sounded iffy on his future in Green Bay.

Chaos soon followed.

.@AaronRodgers12 will be a guest on @Kenny_Mayne last show on ESPN later today. The show is scheduled for 11 p.m. ET. The #Packers have a mandatory minicamp starting June 8. pic.twitter.com/UO1a5nR1AJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 24, 2021

All kinds of reports have circulated throughout the offseason about Aaron Rodgers’ future.

Some have reported that a trade with a team like the Denver Broncos is either in the works or done. Others have said that Rodgers would return if he either gets a massive contract extension or if the team fires some key front office personnel.

It sure would be nice if Rodgers would clear the air on everything for Kenny Mayne’s last show. That would be a great way to end the man’s tenure at ESPN.

Hopefully they don’t just shoot the breeze and ignore the question on everyone’s minds.