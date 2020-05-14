Aaron Rodgers Will Speak To The Media On Friday

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been relatively quiet since the team drafted his presumptive successor Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL Draft.

But for the first time since that fateful draft, the two-time NFL MVP is going to be opening up to the public. According to ESPN Packers insider Rob Demovsky, Rodgers will speak to local media in a conference call on Friday at 3 p.m. EST.

No doubt the question of his reaction to the Packers drafting Love with the 26th overall pick will be among the first (or even only) questions asked. But any answers he gives are unlikely to be ground-shaking.

Love told ESPN after the Packers drafted him that Rodgers was among the first to reach out to him. He said that Rodgers offered congratulations and welcomed him to the team.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will speak to local media via conference call tomorrow at 2 p.m. central. First time we'll hear from since the draft. https://t.co/PpWKEm0iBY — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 14, 2020

Then again, there’s no telling what having several weeks to mull it over might have done.

Considering that Rodgers made it clear in public that he wanted the Packers to draft more playmakers for the offense in the draft, it’s certainly possible that his relationship with the club has changed behind the scenes.

The Packers’ decision to draft Love was very similar to how they acquired Rodgers back in 2005. Brett Favre was around the same age that year as Rodgers is now.

But unlike the late-2000s, it’s unlikely that the Packers let Love ride the bench for the same three years that they did Rodgers.

What do you think Aaron Rodgers will tell the media on Friday?