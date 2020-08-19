Adam Schefter Has Brutally Honest Comment On Packers, Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers’ decision to draft Jordan Love raised legitimate questions about how the organization views Aaron Rodgers.

It also has led to endless discussion about how Rodgers felt about the pick. The 36-year-old admitted in the spring he “wasn’t thrilled” about it, though Rodgers said more recently he can only focus on the present and not what is to come.

On ESPN’s Get Up! today, NFL insider Adam Schefter joined analysts/former players Jeff Saturday and Marcus Spears and host Mike Greenberg to discuss Rodgers.

Saturday, who played with Rodgers in Green Bay in 2012, called the Love pick “a double-slap” in the face. Schefter, meanwhile, took things one step further.

“It wasn’t just a double-slap; it was a triple-slap,” Schefter said. “Because they not only took the quarterback, they traded up to get him. They gave up an extra pick. They could have gotten another wide receiver. If you’re trading up to go get a guy, that tells you that the organization loves that player and they’re waiting for that player to step in.”

Schefter’s logic is certainly sound, but at this point, the Aaron Rodgers/Jordan Love dynamic has been discussed ad nauseum. That doesn’t mean it won’t continue to be brought up, but we’ve pretty much covered every angle at this point.

All that is left is to see how the entire situation plays out in 2020 and beyond.