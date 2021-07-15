Adam Schefter Reveals His Prediction For Aaron Rodgers

Another day, another prediction for Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers.

During this Thursday’s episode of Get Up, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reiterated that he doesn’t believe Rodgers wants to play in Green Bay.

“My own opinion is I don’t think we’ll see Aaron Rodgers show up in Green Bay with three years left on the contract as it currently stands,” Schefter said. “There has to be a modification, and not in the form of money. Money is not a part of this in any way, shape or form. This is about finding a way to bring Aaron Rodgers to camp.”

So how can the Packers tweak Rodgers’ contract in a way that’ll make him end his holdout? Schefter thinks the team needs to put in a void clause that would ensure that he only has to play one more season in Green Bay.

“There has to be, I think to get Aaron Rodgers in there, some sort of stipulation that makes it clear that the Packers will trade him after the season.”

Earlier this week, Schefter mentioned on his podcast that Rodgers’ desire to play in Green Bay is gone.

“We’ll see how the Packers handle it, but the one thing I feel very comfortable and confident in saying is Aaron Rodgers does not want to play there anymore. The question is whether they can convince him to do it, and I don’t know how that’s going to work out.”

With training camp later this month, time is running out for Rodgers and the Packers to work on a solution.

Schefter has been all over this story from the jump, so we should expect additional updates from him in the near future.