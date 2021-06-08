Anonymous Source Has Telling Quote On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is officially holding out from the Green Bay Packers’ minicamp this week. The reigning MVP was not present during the team’s meeting on Tuesday morning.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero called Rodgers’ holdout from minicamp a “symbolic checkpoint” in this saga. However, he didn’t seem too worried about the quarterback’s future with the franchise.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter, meanwhile, had a somewhat alarming update to share with Packers fans this Tuesday regarding Rodgers.

Schefter revealed on Get Up that Rodgers’ stance on this situation has not changed.

“As it was told to me yesterday, Aaron Rodgers is ‘as strong as hell on this,” Schefter said. “Now, you take that for whatever that means, but there are little morsels of information that trickle in. That one trickled in yesterday – him feeling the way he does.”

Schefter said the Packers could mark Rodgers down as an excused absence for minicamp. This means they wouldn’t fine him over $93,000.

Considering how strained the relationship is between Rodgers and the Packers right now, fining him for missing minicamp would only make this situation worse.

After minicamp is over, Schefter believes the Packers might try to convince Rodgers once again to return. They’ve been trying to get him back to the facility since February, but nothing has changed.

