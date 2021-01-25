Adam Schefter Sums Up The Situation With Aaron Rodgers

Following their NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Green Bay Packers appear to be at a crossroads with QB Aaron Rodgers.

Appearing on Get Up! this morning, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter explained the situation that Aaron Rodgers is now in. Schefter said that Rodgers’ referral to his future as “a beautiful mystery” seems to indicate a frustration with the team.

He argued that while Rodgers is under contract with the Packers for three more seasons, Rodgers can control what happens next. Schefter said that Rodgers could conceivably force the Packers to trade him – if he’s willing.

Additionally, Schefter pointed out that the Los Angeles Rams or San Francisco 49ers could be potential trade destinations. Rodgers owns a home 20 minutes from the Rams facilities, and started his football career in the Bay Area.

But Schefter made it clear that these are only possibilities, not anything based on rumors he’s heard.

Aaron Rodgers’ future is not as much in the Packers’ hands as much as some think, even if he is contractually tied to Green Bay for the next three seasons. It’s just the opposite – Rodgers controls his own future, if he wants and if he is willing. pic.twitter.com/5dzMeID7Ao — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2021

Aaron Rodgers was visibly frustrated after the team’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers yesterday. He also had plenty of right to be frustrated in April of last year.

Rather than draft a wide receiver, running back or even top offensive lineman to give Rodgers a boost, the Packers seemingly drafted Rodgers’ successor by taking QB Jordan Love No. 26 overall. Love did not play a single game for the Packers this year.

Rodgers, meanwhile, put up MVP numbers with a league-leading 70.7-percent completion rate and 48 touchdowns.