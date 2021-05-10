The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Adam Thielen Clarifies What He Said About Lambeau Field

Adam Thielen celebrating a Minnesota Vikings touchdown.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 28: Adam Thielen #19 of the Minnesota Vikings catches the ball in the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Lambeau Field, home to the Green Bay Packers, is widely considered one of the best venues in all of sports. Vikings wideout Adam Thielen disagrees.

The star receiver blasted the Green Bay Packers earlier this off-season when discussing Lambeau Field. He said there’s “nothing nice” about the stadium and the locker rooms are below-average compared to the rest of the NFL’s venues.

As expected, Thielen’s comments haven’t been met well. Sure, Lambeau Field is simple and a bit outdated, but makes up for it with its history and passionate fan-base.

Thielen has since recognized he made a mistake when he criticized Lambeau Field. While he mostly stands by his words, he told Pat McAfee on Monday he loves playing at Lambeau because of its history.

“I’m not here to defend myself but I do want to put a little context on this. I said it is one of my favorite places to play,” Thielen said on Monday.

Luckily for Packers fans, they can greet Adam Thielen with plenty of boos this upcoming season. He probably deserves it at this point.

Lambeau Field is one of the best stadiums in the NFL. It’s rich in history, but is a bit outdated. Thielen should’ve known his comments on it would’ve sparked such an intense reaction. It just goes to show how much Green Bay fans love their team and stadium.

We can’t wait to see Thielen take to the gridiron at Lambeau Field this upcoming season. Something tells us he’s going to hear plenty of boos.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.