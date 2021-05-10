Adam Thielen Clarifies What He Said About Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field, home to the Green Bay Packers, is widely considered one of the best venues in all of sports. Vikings wideout Adam Thielen disagrees.

The star receiver blasted the Green Bay Packers earlier this off-season when discussing Lambeau Field. He said there’s “nothing nice” about the stadium and the locker rooms are below-average compared to the rest of the NFL’s venues.

ICYMI: Adam Thielen just destroyed the entire Green Bay organization and fanbase pic.twitter.com/VWbrCp3XkY — Drew Lock Supremacy (@LocktoMinny) May 8, 2021

As expected, Thielen’s comments haven’t been met well. Sure, Lambeau Field is simple and a bit outdated, but makes up for it with its history and passionate fan-base.

Thielen has since recognized he made a mistake when he criticized Lambeau Field. While he mostly stands by his words, he told Pat McAfee on Monday he loves playing at Lambeau because of its history.

“I’m not here to defend myself but I do want to put a little context on this. I said it is one of my favorite places to play,” Thielen said on Monday.

After saying DISGUSTING, DESPICAPABLE, & DISPARAGING things about Lambeau Field @athielen19 cleared the air: "I'm not here to defend myself but I do want to put a little context on this. I said it is 1 of my favorite places to play" #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/NmbISAPjmq — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 10, 2021

Luckily for Packers fans, they can greet Adam Thielen with plenty of boos this upcoming season. He probably deserves it at this point.

Lambeau Field is one of the best stadiums in the NFL. It’s rich in history, but is a bit outdated. Thielen should’ve known his comments on it would’ve sparked such an intense reaction. It just goes to show how much Green Bay fans love their team and stadium.

We can’t wait to see Thielen take to the gridiron at Lambeau Field this upcoming season. Something tells us he’s going to hear plenty of boos.