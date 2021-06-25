Alex Smith Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers Rumors

The 2005 NFL Draft forever tied Alex Smith and Aaron Rodgers together. But with Smith now retired, he has some thoughts on Rodgers’ ongoing beef with the Green Bay Packers.

In an interview with USA Today via ProFootballTalk, Smith took Rodgers’ side, pointing out that he’s due a lot more communication and respect than “the average player”. He feels that the situation with the Packers is ultimately a big lesson on how to treat people.

“Clearly it’s not an ideal situation and not what it should be,” Smith said. “I think he’s due a certain level of communication and certain level of respect beyond the average player. And I don’t think that’s asking a whole lot just to communicate… Clearly that didn’t happen over the last couple years.”

“Here’s a guy who’s given 16 years to an organization, he’s been through a lot of changes there as well, he’s coming off maybe one of the greatest quarterback seasons ever, still playing at an incredibly high level,” Smith said. “You rewind to a year ago and all the talk was: ‘Is Aaron done? Is he on the decline? Yada yada yada.’ He played right through that. They’ve been on the doorstep of the Super Bowl the last couple years. So I think it’s hard… The way people have been treated, he’s come out and said as much. So I think that’s important in any business — not just football, but in any business and especially team sport, it’s important how you treat people. Really, I think it hasn’t been ideal there. Hopefully they can get it figured out.”

One former quarterback thinks Aaron Rodgers deserves to get what he wants from the Packers. https://t.co/TwpbDf7n0s — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) June 25, 2021

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have quietly – but noticeably – been feuding for the better part of five months now. Everything from holdout rumors to trade rumors have crossed the wire during that time.

Alex Smith knows from experience what it’s like to undergo a falling out with a team. It happened to him twice before in San Francisco and Kansas City.

Perhaps he’s onto something here.

Do you agree with Alex Smith’s assessment of the Aaron Rodgers situation.