Allen Lazard "Optimistic" He'll Play vs. Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers wideout Allen Lazard has been dealing with an ankle injury for multiple weeks. After missing the season opener, he returned to the field for a Week 2 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Lazard's status for Week 3 has been a popular topic in Green Bay this week because he missed Thursday's practice. He did, however, return to the practice field on Friday.

Moments ago, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler provided an update on Lazard. He said the Iowa State product is "optimistic" about playing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday.

"It's up to Green Bay, which is cautious, but I'm told his missing practice time earlier in week was by design coming off the Bears game," Fowler said. "Appears precautionary."

Lazard isn't the only wide receiver on the Packers who is dealing with a health-related issue this week. Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson are all expected to be game-time decisions.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was noncommittal about his receivers suiting up this Sunday.

“We’ll see,” LaFleur said Friday. “We’ll know by game time. Ninety minutes before kickoff, we’ll know.”

The Packers should have an update on their receiving corps in the near future.