Packers Wide Receiver Is Rumored To Prefer Another Team

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Davante Adams #17, Randall Cobb #18 and Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers line up before the snap against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers lost a pair of wide receivers this offseason in Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Could Allen Lazard be on his way out next?

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, some people believe Lazard could join the Denver Broncos in 2023.

"Some believe he intends to get through 2022, become an unrestricted free agent, and sign with the Broncos in 2023, where he would be reunited with former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett," Florio wrote.

Lazard entered this offseason as a restricted free agent. The window for him to sign with another team has closed though.

As of now, Lazard is set to earn $3.986 million for the 2022 season. The Packers could, in theory, sign him to a long-term extension.

During the 2021 season, Lazard had 40 catches for 513 yards and eight touchdowns. He's been a serviceable wideout for the Packers for the past three years.

If Lazard does plan on leaving the Packers next offseason, they'll need to find a replacement for him either through free agency or the NFL Draft.