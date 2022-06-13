Allen Lazard Signs Tender: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Davante Adams #17, Randall Cobb #18 and Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers line up before the snap against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers will officially have Allen Lazard in the fold for the 2022 season.

The veteran wide receiver officially signed his one-year restricted free agent tender today, according to reports. Lazard will make $3.986 million for this season.

Lazard took his time before signing the contract, skipping OTAs and minicamp. But, he's locked in now and should be a major part of Green Bay's receiving corps this fall.

In fact, as of today, Lazard is the Packers' No. 1 wideout, which is a major opportunity for him to prove himself before entering free agency next year.

Overall, 2022 will be a major opportunity for Lazard to prove he is deserving of big money next offseason, from the Packers or another team.

Lazard is coming off a year in which he set personal records in receptions (40), receiving yards (513) and receiving touchdowns (eight).