Analyst Calls Out Aaron Rodgers For ‘Cringeworthy’ Effort

For whatever reason, Aaron Rodgers seemed uninterested and uninspired during Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

Perhaps the 49ers’ elite defense was simply too much to handle – which it was. But Rodgers’ solemn look and performance was a bizarre showing from the all-time great.

One play in particular caught the eye of Danny Kanell.

The sports analyst questioned Rodgers’ lackluster attempt to recover a botched snap in the second quarter of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

“This is cringeworthy….why doesn’t Rodgers get on this or not even try??? We skewered Cam Newton for similar play in SB,” Kanell wrote on Twitter.

Does Kanell have a valid argument here?

This is cringeworthy….why doesn’t Rodgers get on this or not even try??? We skewered Can Newton for similar play in SB…pic.twitter.com/ywgTZfXDoB — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) January 20, 2020

There were plenty of examples where Rodgers showed poor effort Sunday night. But this play in particular is absolutely bizarre.

Rodgers doesn’t even attempt to dive after the botched snap, instead just watching the ball while others fought to recover it.

One could argue Rodgers couldn’t see the ball or wanted to avoid diving at the bottom of a pile made up offensive and defensive lineman.

But still, the effort here is sub-optimal. It’s alarming that this is just one of many examples of Rodgers’ lackluster effort against the 49ers.

The Packers had opportunities to close the sizable scoring gap on Sunday night. But Rodgers’ glum attitude certainly didn’t inspire his teammates.