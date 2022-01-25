The Spun

Anonymous NFL Coach Reveals True Feelings On Aaron Rodgers

Despite being a three-time MVP and one of the most gifted quarterbacks to ever play, Aaron Rodgers continues to fall short in the postseason.

Of course, not every Green Bay Packers playoff failure falls squarely on Rodgers’ shoulders, but it is fair to say the star signal caller has often not performed his best in the big spots. One veteran NFL coach thinks he knows why.

In a lengthy article examining Rodgers’ future and the next steps for him, Mike Sando of The Athletic quotes an anonymous coach who thinks Rodgers is too focused on outside noise to win championships.

“Rodgers wants to talk about vaccine mandates and cancel culture, while Brady talks about all ball,” the coach told The Athletic. “Rodgers loves the standing invite on the A.J. Hawk show (Pat McAfee Show) and he wants to talk about cancel culture, woke mob and every other thing that doesn’t do anything but splinter and unfocus the group. To me, Rodgers doesn’t show the focus that it really takes to win the multiple championships.”

We often hear the word “distraction” brought up in regards to various player behaviors. However, pinpointing how these actions actually impact a team is usually quite nebulous.

Do Rodgers’ off-field musings have a tangible effect on how the Packers perform? It’s tough to say, but as long as he keeps speaking out and his team keeps failing to win a Super Bowl, he’ll find himself the target of this type of criticism.

