Anonymous NFL Exec Floats Blockbuster Aaron Rodgers Trade

Just because the Packers don’t want to trade QB Aaron Rodgers now doesn’t mean their minds can’t be changed. And one anonymous NFL executive has floated a trade idea that fans might find very interesting.

Appearing on SportsCenter over the weekend, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler revealed details of a talk he had with an executive who suggested a unique Packers-Seahawks trade. The executive floated the idea of the Packers swapping Rodgers to Seattle for Russell Wilson.

“Now here’s a complete wild card in Seattle…” Fowler said, via Bleacher Report. “One exec I talked to floated Seattle, just because John Schneider, the GM, has long-standing ties in Green Bay, and it’s clear he’s been unafraid to talk about Russell Wilson’s future with other teams as a potential trade. He talked to Cleveland a few years ago, has flirted with draft picks. Things were tenuous a few months ago; he talked to the Bears.”

The executive conceded that such a deal might have been easier a while back. Wilson was recently upset with the organization, but has since smoothed things over with head coach Pete Carroll.

“And so, really anything can be on the table with this sort of team that’s a wild card. Now, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks are in a much better place; they’ve smoothed some things out. Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson have talked. They’ve gotten some good free-agency pickups and draft capital, so Wilson’s happy right now. But would there be a better player-for-player swap than Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers? Probably not.”

Weeks ago this trade might have felt a little more likely. But given how little noise is coming out of Seattle recently, it won’t happen.

Still, a trade like that would have turned the entire NFL on its head.

Who would have won a Rodgers-Wilson trade?