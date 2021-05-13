Anonymous NFL Exec Has Bold Jordan Love Prediction

Despite going in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Packers QB Jordan Love didn’t play a single snap as a rookie. But with Aaron Rodgers reportedly on the outs with the team, one NFL executive has a bold prediction for Love.

In an interview with Tyler Dunne, one anonymous NFL executive predicted big things for Love in 2021 (if needed) and beyond. Among the predictions the executive made was that Love may be a better quarterback than Los Angeles Chargers standout Justin Herbert.

The same executive said a lot of very impressive things, such as having him rated higher coming out of Utah State than either Herbert or Tua Tagovailoa. To the executive, there were flashes of “a young Aaron Rodgers” and even comparisons to Patrick Mahomes.

All of that is incredibly high praise for the former No. 26 overall draft pick. Though if the Packers have it their way, they won’t need to see him demonstrate it for another year at least.

Those who know Jordan Love best… "I liked him better than Tua and Herbert." “You’ll see flashes of a young Aaron Rodgers.” "He can throw the ball better than most people on the planet.” “The things Patrick Mahomes is doing, he can do as well." — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) May 7, 2021

The Packers and Aaron Rodgers are currently in a standoff over Rodgers’ future with the team. Rodgers reportedly wants out immediately while the Packers are reluctant to do anything other than start him.

The team’s decision to draft Love in the first place may have contributed to the animosity between Rodgers and the team. But that’s beyond Love’s control now.

It will in all likelihood be either Rodgers or Love who starts for the Packers in Week 1 now. And unless some kind of resolution is reached before training camp, the odds will only improve for Love.

How good of a quarterback can Jordan Love be? Is the NFL executive overhyping him?