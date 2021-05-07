As far as we know, the Green Bay Packers would like to keep Aaron Rodgers around for as long as possible. One anonymous NFL executive thinks the organization should take a different, more drastic step.

According to Mike Sando of The Athletic, an NFL executive believes the Packers shouldn’t trade Rodgers. Instead, he thinks Green Bay can “get away with” forcing the veteran quarterback to either continue playing for the Packers or retire.

The Packers don’t have to give-in to Rodgers’ reported demands, after all. He’d like out of Green Bay, but he doesn’t have the last say.

The Packers’ front office could wind up playing the long game. Instead of trading him, they could force him to make a decision on his future.

“Taking a flamethrower to an organization that is fairly well run is wholly different than anything we’ve seen with Deshaun Watson or any other quarterback. Rodgers has always been passive-aggressive. Now, he is just being aggressive. If I’m the Packers, if you want to pay me $31.5 million to retire, be my guest,” Sando wrote, via The Athletic. “There are not a lot of franchises that could get away with moving on from Aaron Rodgers. The Packers can.”

Moving on from Aaron Rodgers would give the keys of the offense over to Jordan Love.

The Packers invested in their future at the quarterback position a year ago in the 2020 NFL Draft by taking Love in the first round. Such an investment could end up paying dividends as soon as this year.

Or, Rodgers could get over his frustrations and suit up for the Packers at least one more season. Either way, Green Bay appears to be prepared for several scenarios.