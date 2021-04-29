The hours before the NFL draft can tend to drag on as misinformation is tossed around by teams hoping the right player will fall to them.

However, in the hours before the 2021 NFL draft, ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped a bomb that had the football world buzzing. The ESPN insider sent the NFL world into a frenzy when he announced that Aaron Rodgers no longer wants to play for the Green Bay Packers.

According to Schefter, Rodgers’ dislike for the franchise emerged after the team traded up for quarterback Jordan Love during the 2020 NFL draft instead of getting him a weapon.

Of course, everyone had the same advice for the Packers: do not, under any circumstances, trade Aaron Rodgers. That advice came from an NFL general manager as well.

ESPN’s Ed Werder spoke to one NFL GM who had a simple message for the Packers. “They dig their feet in and make him play or be a game-show host,” the GM said.

Several potential trade destinations have emerged, like the New Orleans Saints.

CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora suggested the New Orleans Saints would be a good trade partner in a potential trade for Rodgers.

“Saints for me make for interesting potential trade partner for Green Bay to me,” he said on Twitter. “A 1, a 2, [Michael] Thomas or [Marshon] Lattimore and an OL.”

Will Rodgers by with the Packers after tonight?