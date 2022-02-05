Look: Another NFL Team Wants To Hire Rich Bisaccia

Rich Bisaccia isn’t expected to be a head coach next season, but there are at least two teams interested in hiring him as a special teams coordinator.

A few days ago, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported that Bears head coach Matt Eberflus wants to add Bisaccia to his staff. Well, it turns out there’s another NFC North team interested in his services.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel just reported that Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has been in talks with Bisaccia about becoming the Packers’ special teams coordinator.

It was announced earlier this week that Green Bay will not retain special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton. His unit ranked 31st in special teams efficiency this past season.

If the Packers want to add Bisaccia to their staff, Silverstein believes they’ll have to pay a lot to get him.

#Packers coach Matt LaFleur has been in talks with Las Vegas Raiders special teams coach / interim coach Rich Bisaccia bout becoming the #Packers' special teams coach, according to two sources. Packers will have to pay a lot to get him and they may be willing to do it. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) February 5, 2022

Bisaccia was impressive in his brief stint at the Raiders’ interim coach, owning a 7-5 record and leading the team to the playoffs.

Raiders star Maxx Crosby expressed his admiration for Bisaccia during Thursday’s practice session for the Pro Bowl.

“Obviously, we’re going to be attached to certain people. There are certain people that are special that you get to meet. So, yeah, Rich, no matter what, if he’s here or gone or whatever, doesn’t matter, I’m going to always love him,” Crosby said, via ESPN.

Clearly, Bisaccia left his mark on the Raiders’ locker room. Now, we’ll have to wait and see what’s next for him.