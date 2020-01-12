The Packers Have A Superstar Guest At Tonight’s Playoff Game

After missing the playoffs the last two seasons, the Green Bay Packers are one win away from the NFC Championship Game. They’re set to host the Seattle Seahawks tonight at Lambeau Field.

The Packers will have one of the best players in the NBA in attendance supporting them this evening. The team posted footage a short time ago of Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis on the field pregame.

AD walked out of one of the Lambeau tunnels wearing a white Aaron Rodgers jersey under his jacket and a yellow winter hat.

You can hear the crowd chant “A-D” and Davis’ name as he walks onto the field.

Davis is having a huge season for the Lakers, teaming with LeBron James to lead the team to the best record in the NBA.

He’s searching for his first career ring, but Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers already has one of his own. A second Super Bowl title would cement Rodgers’ status among the all-time greats.

In order to reach that goal, Rodgers has to lead Green Bay past the Seahawks tonight, the San Francisco 49ers next week and the AFC champion in the Super Bowl.

That’s a pretty impressive gauntlet if you ask us.