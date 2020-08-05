1 Favorite Named For Free Agent WR Antonio Brown

For several months, Antonio Brown asked the NFL to conclude its investigation into his off-field incidents. Last Friday, the league granted his wish by suspending the All-Pro wideout for eight games and giving him the clarity he needs.

Brown had a mature response to the NFL’s decision to suspend him for eight games, saying “I am thankful and grateful for this opportunity to play a game that I truly love and I look forward to joining a new team soon.”

Many analysts thought Brown’s market would skyrocket once teams knew how many games he’d miss this fall. Although that hasn’t happened just yet, BetOnline released new odds for which team he’ll sign with.

Baltimore and Seattle have been linked to Brown often in the past, but neither team has the best odds. Instead, Green Bay has the best odds to sign Brown this year.

Here are the full odds from BetOnline:

If the Packers sign Antonio Brown, I'll print off this tweet, slap it on a @culvers Butterburger and eat it pic.twitter.com/LsxTWEf3lt — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) August 3, 2020

The Packers have a No. 1 wideout in Davante Adams, but there isn’t much depth behind him.

Aaron Rodgers thought Green Bay would upgrade its receiving corps during the 2020 NFL Draft. Clearly the front office had other plans since they chose to take Jordan Love with its first-round pick.

On paper, Green Bay would have an unstoppable duo in Adams and Brown. However, there is a ton of baggage that comes with signing the 32-year-old wide receiver.