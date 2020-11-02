Antonio Brown Reportedly Chose Bucs Over Another NFC Contender

If there’s any team that needs elite wide receivers, it’s the Green Bay Packers. The organization reportedly made an attempt to sign Antonio Brown before the wide receiver chose the Buccaneers.

ESPN’s top NFL insider Adam Schefter told Pat McAfee on Monday the Packers checked in on Brown before the free agent made a decision. It never really went anywhere, but the Packers tried their best.

“I think Green Bay made a call to Antonio Brown,” Schefter said on Monday. “I think they checked in. I don’t think it ever went anywhere. But they did check in to see if he had any interest in going to Green Bay. I think if you’re Antonio Brown you’d rather go to Tampa than Green Bay.”

It would’ve been wild seeing Antonio Brown link up with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. But Tom Brady and the Buccaneers was the obvious choice for Brown.

.@AdamSchefter says that the #Packers checked in on Antonio Brown to see if he has interest to go to Green Bay on the @PatMcAfeeShow Brown chose the #Bucs instead. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 2, 2020

AB and Rodgers would’ve produced gaudy numbers in the Packers offense. But we’ll likely see the same from Brown and Brady.

We have yet to see the Brown take the field with the Buccaneers just yet. But once he does, he’ll likely make a big impact for the Tampa Bay offense.

Unfortunately for the Packers, they’ve once again struck out trying to land talented free agent receivers. Perhaps the 2021 NFL Draft will provide the receivers Green Bay is looking for.