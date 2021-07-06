Report: Aaron Rodgers Hasn’t Taken Typical Offseason Step

Judging by the latest report, Aaron Rodgers’ holdout in Green Bay may last longer than we originally imagined.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Rodgers has not yet gathered his wide receivers and other pass catchers together to prepare for training camp. This is something the three-time MVP usually does, but his offseason routine has changed due to his situation.

Florio isn’t sure if Rodgers will even hold any workouts with his receivers before training camp. If Rodgers doesn’t plan on showing up for the start of camp, he might stay away from his teammates for at least a few more weeks.

Since the opt-out deadline has already passed, Packers fans don’t have to worry about Rodgers going that route. However, there’s still no timetable for his return.

As Tom Brady gets ready for another Super Bowl run, Aaron Rodgers hasn't done much; will Rodgers and his pass-catchers get together before training camp? https://t.co/e2UeNegxC5 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 6, 2021

Packers fans will get to see Rodgers in action this Tuesday since he’s participating in “The Match” alongside Bryson DeChambeau.

During a recent interview with ESPN, the All-Pro quarterback made a cryptic comment about his situation in Green Bay.

“Sometimes the loudest person in the room is not the person who has all the facts on their side or the truth on their side,” Rodgers told ESPN. “Sometimes there’s a lot of wisdom is silence.”

The Packers will open up training camp at the end of this month. All eyes will be on Jordan Love if Rodgers isn’t present.