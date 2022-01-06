The Spun

Associated Press Rules On The Aaron Rodgers MVP Voter

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers calls a play during a game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Bears 45-30. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Hub Arkush may have caught intense criticism for his Aaron Rodgers/MVP voting take, but his opinion won’t cost him his vote for the award.

Associated Press national NFL writer Barry Wilner informed the Chicago Sun-Times that the organization will not be revoking Arkush’s MVP vote over the controversy.

“For MVP, because the word ‘valuable’ is judgmental, it would be unfair and unwise for us to set any parameters for that award,” Wilner said. “We can’t tell people how to think about what they consider most valuable.”

Arkush, the executive editor of Pro Football Weekly and NFL insider at The Score, set off a firestorm this week when he said he would not vote for Rodgers because he is “the biggest jerk in the league.” Arkush cited Rodgers’ off-field behavior as reasons for his stance.

When asked about Arkush’s statements, Rodgers called the Chicago-based journalist “a bum” multiple times. Arkush later published an open apology to the Packers quarterback.

So there you have it: Arkush will not be punished for his actions, and there’s a very good chance that after all this, Rodgers still wins his fourth MVP award.

If that happens, this will all wind up being much ado about nothing.

