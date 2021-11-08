At Least 1 Sports Analyst Got It Right With Aaron Rodgers

When Aaron Rodgers was first asked about his vaccination status back in August, his answer fooled a lot of people.

Not former ESPN personality Michael Smith. In a clip that has been going viral since the Green Bay Packers quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 and was revealed to be unvaccinated, Smith is seen on the August 27 edition of his Peacock show Brother from Another mentioning that Rodgers might not have actually received a COVID shot.

“When asked about his vaccination status, Aaron Rodgers says, ‘I’m immunized.’ He didn’t say I’m vaccinated. He said I’m immunized,” Smith says in the video. “Because, as I understand it, he is not vaccinated. At least here’s some question as to whether or not he’s actually vaccinated or whether he took a homeopathic remedy of some sort that he researched and was told he was immunized against COVID. So this is something to keep in mind going forward.”

It was reported last week that Rodgers did seek an alternative treatment rather than being vaccinated. The quarterback would later claim he is allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA COVID vaccines, which is why he did not receive one.

Wow. @michaelsmith had the whole Rodgers vaccination thing figured all the way back on August 27. He caught the “immunized” meaning right from day one. Crazy. https://t.co/obT6SySxEb — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) November 8, 2021

Without Rodgers, the Packers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 13-7 behind Jordan Love on Sunday. Rodgers will “absolutely” start this weekend, per head coach Matt LaFleur, but he will need to clear COVID-19 protocols first.

The Packers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10.