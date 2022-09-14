Author Of Brett Favre Autobiography Has Message To Fans

Quarterback Brett Favre of the Green Bay Packers during the first round playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on January 9, 2004. The Vikings beat the Packers 31-17 to advance to the second round of the playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It's not often that you see a writer tell people not to read his or her work. But that's just what longtime sportswriter and author Jeff Pearlman did last night.

To be clear, Pearlman isn't telling readers to avoid all of his books, just his 21-2016 biography Gunslinger about Brett Favre.

With Favre facing appalling allegations that helped funnel welfare money in Mississippi to the construction of a volleyball arena at the University of Southern Mississippi where his daughter played, Pearlman sent a message to the masses last night on Twitter.

On the day of extended Favre revelations, I wanna share something: I wrote a biography of the man that was largely glowing. Football heroics, overcoming obstacles, practical joker, etc. Yes, it included his grossness, addictions, treatment of women. But it was fairly positive

And, looking at it now, if I'm being brutally honest—I'd advise people not to read it. He's a bad guy. He doesn't deserve the icon treatment. He doesn't deserve acclaim. Image rehabilitation. Warm stories of grid glory. His treatment of @jennifersterger was ... inexcusable.

And now—taking money that was designated to help poor people in HIS STATE, and funneling it to build (checks notes) A F-----G VOLLEYBALL ARENA (!?!?!?) is so grotesque, so monstrous. I don't know how someone like that looks in the mirror. I just don't.

So, sincerely, don't buy the book, don't take it out from the library. Leave it. There are sooooo many better people worthy of your reading hours. Of your time. I prefer crumbs like Brett Favre shuffle off into the abyss, shamed by greed and selfishness.

Pearlman's Twitter thread comes after text messages were released on Tuesday showing Favre interacting with former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant and nonprofit founder Nancy New and asking if he can get in trouble for the scheme.

Needless to say, the Hall of Fame quarterback's reputation has deservedly taken another hit, and that's a best-case scenario.

It still remains to be seen if Favre will face any kind of criminal punishment for his actions.