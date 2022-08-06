Bears Coach Comments On Aaron Rodgers Using Psychedelics: Fans React

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers is officially the most interesting person in the NFL right now. The Green Bay Packers recently admitted to using a psychoactive tea called ayahuasca which contains the hallucinogenic drug DMT.

Is anyone surprised? Not really. In fact, the only thing former Packers assistant and now Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is surprised about is the fact Rodgers never invited him out to join in on the fun.

"I was not invited on those trips... Hey, whatever it takes, I guess," said Getsy.

When asked whether or not Getsy would have accepted an invite from Rodgers, he declined to answer and walked off.

NFL fans are having some fun with this one.

Luke Getsy gained a ton of fans this Saturday.