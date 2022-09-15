Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement.

In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not, Packers' games are going to look a whole lot like playing fetch with my dog (miss you Lucy)."

After watching the Packers' season opener, Butkus feels vindicated.

"Told you so," Butkus tweeted on Wednesday night.

The Packers learned last weekend just how hard life can get without Davante Adams.

Running back AJ Dillon was the leading receiver for the Packers in Week 1. Veteran wideout Sammy Watkins had just 18 receiving yards, whereas Randall Cobb had just 14 receiving yards.

The return of Allen Lazard should help fix this problem to a degree. But the Packers will need either Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson to step up.

Green Bay will be back in action this Sunday night against Chicago.