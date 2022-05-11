Look: Betting Odds Released For Packers vs. Cowboys Game

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 08: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers huddles with his team at AT&T Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

NFL fans will have to wait until Thursday night for the full schedule to be released, but they already know when the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers will square off.

It was announced that Dallas and Green Bay will clash in Week 10 on Nov. 13. Kickoff is currently set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

Though the Cowboys-Packers game is several months away, the betting odds have been released.

DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Packers as 4.5-point favorites over the Cowboys. This makes sense considering this game will be played at Lambeau Field.

Obviously, the betting line can shift drastically between now and November.

One of the main storylines to follow for this game is that it'll be Mike McCarthy's first trip back to Green Bay. He had a 125-77-2 record as the head coach of the Packers before being fired in 2018.

The Packers have been quite successful under Matt LaFleur, but make no mistake, McCarthy will probably have a few tricks up his sleeve for this matchup.