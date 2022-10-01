Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On The Packers Very Clear

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is a noted football history buff, which is why he seems so amped to be playing in Green Bay this week.

Throughout the week leading up to tomorrow's game against the Packers, Belichick has given nods to the franchise's illustrious history. He touched on it again in his press conference Friday, via Pro Football Talk.

“I talked about this Wednesday, but I had a chance to show the team some of the great Packer players, coaches, [Curly] Lambeau, so we all know who Lambeau is. Saw him on the sideline. [Clarke] Hinkle, [Cecil] Isbell, [Don] Hutson, great,” Belichick said. “Some of the great players there. Just connecting the dots a little bit there. Lot of tradition there, lot of tradition going into Lambeau. Seeing those names up on the stadium.”

Belichick also went into a long answer about lighting up when he sees the names of the Packers' legends on the Lambeau Field scoreboard.

“When you watch film, and they play at home, which they did against the Bears, right? But, plenty of other games to watch. Every time they show the scoreboard, there’s Hutson, right? There’s [Vince] Lombardi. There’s Lambeau. You see the names literally after every play, or actually, before every play,” Belichick said. “Before every play on the scoreboard shot. Some of our players, honestly, they don’t know who some of these people are. I mean, this is 80 years ago or more. I mean, Lambeau started in what, 1921? About 100 years for him. Now he was there, what, 25 years? Mid 40s? I forget what his last year was, but somewhere in there. But, I’m just saying, it’s just kind of, you see a lot of names, you see them on the stadium, see everybody talking about them. The stadium’s named after him. Who is he? Who’s Hutson? Bear Bryant, Hutson, Lambeau, [Knute] Rockne, Notre Dame. I think there’s a lot that these players and coaches, I’ve talked to the coaches about it too, you know, ‘I’ve heard about it, where is this all kind of connected?’ It’s all kind of interesting.”

Tomorrow marks the sixth time the Patriots have faced the Packers under Belichick, and the third time they've done so in Green Bay.

Overall, New England is 3-2 against the Pack during Belichick's tenure and 1-1 at Lambeau. They lost the last meeting between the two teams in Wisconsin, 26-21 back in 2014.