Blockbuster 3-Team Trade Suggested For Aaron Rodgers

Another week has passed without any real change in the ongoing standoff between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. And the longer this standoff lasts, the more creative trade proposals come across the wire.

The latest interesting trade proposal involving Aaron Rodgers comes from ESPN’s Bill Barnwell. On Sunday, Barnwell devised a trade that includes the Miami Dolphins, who were recently linked to the three-time MVP.

In Barnwell’s proposal, three teams would be involved: The Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins… and Pittsburgh Steelers. Barnwell proposes that Rodgers goes to the Dolphins, while Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa goes to Pittsburgh as the long-term replacement for Ben Roethlisberger.

“The Dolphins, who would have to move on from second-year starter Tua Tagovailoa,” Barnwell said, via 247Sports. “The Packers don’t need a young quarterback, but the Steelers need a long-term replacement for Ben Roethlisberger. In a three-way trade, the Steelers would send their first rounder in 2022 to the Dolphins for Tagovailoa. The Dolphins could then package that first-round pick and the two remaining first-round selections they acquired from the 49ers in the Trey Lance deal in a package for Rodgers.”

It’s not the worst trade suggestion in the world, but Pittsburgh Steelers fans probably wouldn’t be satisfied with it. Based on what the wider football world saw from Tua Tagovailoa as a rookie in 2020, his status as a “long-term replacement for Ben Roethlisberger” is questionable at best.

The Dolphins would of course be huge winners here. They’re getting Aaron Rodgers to upgrade a team that was one win away from making the playoffs in 2020.

As for the Packers, it’s hard to call them winners in any scenario where Rodgers leaves.

What do you think of Bill Barnwell’s trade proposal?