Breaking: Aaron Rodgers Confirms He's Playing With Broken Bone

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to throw during the first quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

Back in Week 5, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a thumb injury on his throwing hand. Fast forward to late November, and he confirmed that he's dealing with a broken right thumb.

During this Wednesday's media session, Rodgers fielded a handful of questions about his injury.

Rodgers said surgery was never in consideration. Although this injury has complicated matters, he has found ways to play through the pain.

"I think I've had worse injuries I've played with," Rodgers said. "So, it's definitely a challenge, but the days off help. I feel better this week."

It's possible this thumb is affecting Rodgers' accuracy. He's completing 64.6 percent of his pass attempts this season, the lowest mark of his career since 2019.

That being said, Rodgers won't use his injury as an excuse for his production this year.

"My thumb is what it is," Rodgers said. "It’s been an issue since the Giants, but it’s not an issue that I’m going to rely on for an excuse or need."

The Packers are hopeful the team's extended break has given Rodgers the time he needs to inch closer to full strength.

On Sunday night, Rodgers and the Packers will face the Eagles.