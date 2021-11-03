Breaking: Aaron Rodgers Out Sunday Due To Positive Test

Earlier: The Green Bay Packers will have to take on the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend without star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the game, according to multiple reports. Second-year quarterback Jordan Love will be pressed into starting duty for the first time.

NFL fans are now deprived of the opportunity to see Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes face off. Meanwhile, it will be the first game Rodgers misses since 2017, when injuries limited him to eight starts.

Sources: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday’s game against the #Chiefs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2021

Green Bay was able to beat the Arizona Cardinals last week with star wide receiver Davante Adams and No. 2 wideout Allen Lazard missing the game due to COVID-19 and related protocols.

Winning without Rodgers will be much tougher, even against a 4-4 Chiefs team that has not looked anywhere close to the juggernaut we’ve seen the last two seasons.

We’ll have more on this developing story soon.

Update: Rodgers is reportedly unvaccinated, despite saying publicly that he was. That’s why he is already out for this weekend.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated, per me and @MikeGarafolo. That’s why he’s out for Sunday vs. the #Chiefs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

Had he been vaccinated, Rodgers would have had a shot to play if he produced two negative tests 24 hours apart.