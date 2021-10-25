Breaking: Packers Announce Update On Davante Adams

The Green Bay Packers announced some unfortunate news about the health status of star wide receiver Davante Adams on Monday, just a few days before the team travels to take on the Arizona Cardinals.

The team placed Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday afternoon, about 24 hours after their win over the Washington Football Team. The move has cast serious doubt that he’ll be able to travel with the team to Glendale for Thursday’s important game.

Adams’ designation comes just hours after it was reported that Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry tested positive for COVID-19. It’s unclear at this point if the team’s top wide receiver also turned a positive test or if he was just a close contact.

#Packers place WR Davante Adams on reserve/COVID-19 list https://t.co/WqEA0eR0fs — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 25, 2021

With the league’s rules regarding a return from reserve/COVID-19 list, Adams could theoretically return for Thursday’s game if he is vaccinated and has two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. That means he could test negative Tuesday and Wednesday and be able to suit up against the Cardinals on Thursday.

If he is unvaccinated, continues to test positive, or exhibits COVID-19 symptoms, he will miss Thursday’s game and could be out for a bit longer.

Adams, 28, has been the Packers top offensive weapon in 2021, hauling in 52 catches for 744 yards and three touchdowns. He’s made the Pro Bowl in each of his last four seasons and seems to be well on his way to another stellar year this fall.

Stay tuned for additional updates on Adams’ status throughout the week.