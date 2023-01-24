Breaking: Packers Make Big Decision On Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

This offseason, there is reportedly a "real possibility" that the Green Bay Packers trade Aaron Rodgers.

If they do deal the four-time MVP, apparently they want to get him out of the conference.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, via NFL Twitter aggregator Dov Kleiman, Green Bay will not trade Rodgers within the NFC. They will, however, "explore" the idea of moving him to an AFC team.

Rodgers has a massive cap hit for 2023, and his cap hit for the next two seasons is more than $48 million combined. The Packers can save more than $15 million by trading him post-June 1.

Among AFC teams, the Jets, Raiders and Titans are among those that jump out as quarterback-needy. NBC Sports' Peter King suggested that Jets owner Woody Johnson would "happily pay" two first-round picks for Rodgers, if that's what Green Bay is looking for in return.

"The Woody Johnson Jets, desperate for a star QB almost since the Broadway Joe days, would happily pay that freight, I’d guess," King wrote. "But would Rodgers accept a deal to the Jets? We shall see."

Rodgers said last week he had not yet decided what he wanted to do in 2023, but did make it clear that he does not wish to be part of a rebuild with the Packers, if that's the direction the franchise chooses to go in.