Legendary quarterback Brett Favre has a message for Green Bay Packers fans amid the drama with Aaron Rodgers.

While Rodgers has yet to show up for voluntary OTAs or mandatory minicamp, Favre does not think it’s that big of a deal.

Favre weighed in on the Rodgers drama during his latest episode of his podcast this week. The Hall of Fame quarterback tells Packers fans that they should not be surprised by what’s happening.

“No one should be surprised,” he said. “In the big picture, I don’t know what’s gonna happen. … It’s not the first time someone’s missed a minicamp or an OTA or mandatory participation, whatever that may be. But you shouldn’t be surprised.”

Favre added that it’s possible Rodgers will not show up for the start of training camp, too.

“I’m not even saying the start of training camp, you shouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t show. Again, I wouldn’t put a whole lot into that,” he said.

Rodgers, meanwhile, did reportedly make an interesting decision earlier this summer. According to a report out of Wisconsin, the star quarterback renewed his Green Bay Country Club membership.

Does that mean anything?

We’ll find out eventually when – or if – Rodgers shows up in Green Bay.