Brett Favre Has Brutally Honest Comment On Aaron Rodgers

Brett Favre doesn’t see the Aaron Rodgers situation playing out well for the Packers.

The former Green Bay legend, who knows what it’s like to leave the NFC North franchise for another team, shared his latest thoughts on the Rodgers drama.

Favre, who finished his career with the Jets and Vikings, doesn’t see Rodgers returning to Green Bay.

“I think I know Aaron fairly well, and honestly I just don’t see him coming back and just saying, ‘All right, let’s just bury the hatchet, whatever caused the rift, and I’m just going to come back and play because I love the guys, I love the Green Bay fans’ — I assume he does — but his rift isn’t with the fans or the players,” Favre said on ESPN’s “ Wilde & Tausch ” radio show, per Fox News. “It’s with the front office. Will he just swallow his pride and come in? Maybe. But I don’t see that happening.”

Favre added that he believes Rodgers would rather sit out than play for Green Bay.

“That’s just my gut,” Favre said. “There’s no reason for me to say that other than that’s what my gut is telling me, and I think you guys know Aaron fairly well enough to sort of feel the same way.”

Rodgers reportedly has one preferred trade destination, though it’s still pretty early in the process.

At this point, though, it would be surprising to see Rodgers don the Packers uniform again.